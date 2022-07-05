Guinea-Bissau President Elected ECOWAS Chair
Umaro Sissoco Embalo succeeds Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo
Adam Abu-bashal
04.07.2022
ABUJA, Nigeria
Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo was unanimously elected Sunday as the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
He was elected at the 61st ECOWAS summit in Ghana's capital Accra to succeed Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo, who served two terms.
"Happy to have been elected to the presidency of ECOWAS. It is a great honor and a sign of confidence in Guinea-Bissau," Embalo tweeted. "Warm thanks to my peers. The challenges are important and we must give the best of us."
The new chairman, elected for a year, will have the challenge to restore constitutional rule in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, which are currently under military governments.
