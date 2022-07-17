'HER POLITICS WAS NOT DIVISIVE, BUT EMPOWERING, UNIFYING' - RAMAPHOSA ON DUARTE
Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the late deputy secretary general of the ANC's service in Johannesburg.
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa in Johannesburg on Sunday 17 July 2022, where the late ANC deputy secretary general was laid to rest. Credit: GCIS
Nokukhanya Mntambo
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said ANC officials were set to visit Jesse Duarte on Sunday afternoon but were instead met by the devastating news of her death.
The ANC deputy secretary general died in the early hours of Sunday morning - following an 8-month-long battle with cancer.
Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the service in Johannesburg where he echoed sentiments of Duarte’s kind nature.
The president added that she will be remembered as imbokodo and relentless in her pursuit of equality.
"She wanted a united ANC and she worked very hard to unite the branches of the ANC in all its structures. She embodied a politics that was never divisive...her politics were empowering and unifying," said Ramaphosa.
Traffic was brought to a standstill in parts of Johannesburg as the funeral procession made its way from Observatory to the Westpark cemetery – where she was laid to rest.
Duarte’s last mortal remains were met by an SAPS brass band playing a sobering tune of the national anthem.
Her coffin, draped in ANC colours, sat in a simple marquee, with two portraits of a smiling Jessie staring back at mourners.
It's a send-off some speakers described as having come too soon.
Duarte, a mother of two, was 68 at the time of her passing. Her political career saw her serve under several liberation icons.
Ramaphosa called on mourners to carry Duarte’s legacy forward.
