Houthi: Yemeni Army’s Defense Capabilities Greater Than Many Arab States
Wednesday, 29 June 2022 6:24 PM
The leader of Yemen’s Anasrullah resistance movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, speaks in a televised speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a on June 29, 2022.
The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement on Wednesday commended the country’s meteoric progress in developing indigenous long-range ballistic missiles, stressing that Yemenis have overcome difficult stages and challenges over the past eight years of Saudi-led war.
In a speech broadcast live from the Yemeni capital, addressing a group of visiting tribal leaders and locals from the northern Yemeni province of Hajjah, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi declared that the Yemeni forces and fighters from allied Popular Committees today possess military capabilities much superior than those of many Arab countries.
“We now manufacture long-range ballistic missiles that can hit the depths of Saudi-led coalition member states. The production of various types of missiles is well underway and continues to improve,” the Yemeni resistance leader remarked.
“Yemeni missiles are becoming more precise, stronger, more destructive and deadlier. Despite expensive and sophisticated American air defense systems, enemies are unable to intercept and bring down our missiles,” he hastened to add.
The Ansarullah leader underscored that production of military equipment was taken into serious consideration after the start of the Saudi-led aggression, and great achievements were made in the area through patience, sacrifice and research.
“From pistols to Kalashnikov rifles, cannons and missiles, all kinds of weapons are manufactured indigenously. This is a great and impressive achievement,” Houthi underscored, with a hint of pride.
“We have achieved great results in the military sphere, the first of which was to prevent the complete occupation of the country by aggressors. Enemies are expected to repeat their actions. We must put on stronger fronts, and build our military capabilities. Thank God, we have reached a level in military capabilities that many Arab countries have not attained,” he added.
The Ansarullah leader further said that Yemenis were in the eighth year of confronting the US and Saudi-led aggression, adding that they have gone through "difficult stages and taken on daunting challenges.”
“Hajjah province has always been at the forefront of popular struggle against the Saudi-led aggression, and its residents have enormously contributed to the battle and have had an active participation in it," Houthi noted.
“By means of crippling blockade, enemies sought to pit Yemeni people against each other and throw them into internal strife. The foes, however, failed in all their conspiracies to sow the seeds of sedition and wage a propaganda war, as they were faced with the vigilance of Yemeni nation."
The Ansarullah chief went on to say that the Saudi-led coalition and its allied Takfiri militants have carried out numerous massacres in Hajjah province as they targeted ordinary people at weddings and outdoor markets in the province on several occasions.
“Our resilience and steadfastness have frustrated enemies, and drove them to utter despair. Various countries in the world were surprised in the wake of the determined resistance, and treated Yemeni people with great respect. We have trodden a long path and our future will be bright, God willing,” Houthi stated.
American policies and those of Zionist lobby groups have created major crises in different parts of the world, including in Muslim world, he said.
“The United States is involved in a new state of war with Russia and China. The Ukraine conflict is the product of Washington’s provocative and divisive policies throughout the world. We have two options in the face of international crises and enemies’ conspiracies: either to embrace negligence, irresponsibility and despair and be overwhelmed, or to follow a movement of faith and mobility with reliance on God,” the Ansarullah chief said.
He called for close cooperation, especially at the security level, to confront enemies, stating that Yemeni authorities must cooperate in security and social spheres and forge more intimate relations with the nation.
Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.
The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.
While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
