If Pelosi Goes to Taiwan, it Will be a Huge Historic Mistake for Washington: Global Times Editorial
By Global Times
Jul 19, 2022 08:38 PM
The Financial Times on Tuesday said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would take a delegation to Asia in August including the Taiwan island, citing the so-called people familiar with the situation. If the news is true and the trip happens, it will be one of the most egregious provocations by the US to China on the Taiwan question since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the US.
This April, Pelosi already staged a farce of "visiting Taiwan." First, she released the trial balloon through media, but she was suddenly infected with COVID-19 before her departure and postponed the plan. At that time, some netizens sarcastically called it "tactical positive." The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the US Congress kept a low profile both times. Obviously, the US and Taiwan authorities are not completely ignorant of the tempest that may be triggered by their wantonly playing with fire in the Taiwan Straits, but it is evident that they do not have a deep enough understanding or they want to take their chance.
It must be clearly pointed out that there is no room for ambiguity and deception in regard of the one-China principle. Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe's lines in this respect at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore last month are still powerful and ringing: "China will definitely realize its reunification," and those who pursue "Taiwan independence" in an attempt to split China will definitely come to no good end, and foreign interference is doomed to fail. He also warned that "If anyone dares to secede Taiwan from China, we will not hesitate to fight, and we will fight at all costs." It would be a huge historic mistake for Washington to let these words fall on deaf ears.
Pelosi, 82, once said she has been considered the most disliked person in China for over 30 years. She should be ashamed of that apt label. Over the years, Pelosi has never been absent from the areas where troubles could be made in China-US relations. On the Taiwan question in particular, she was one of the first US congressional leaders to call to offer congratulations when Chen Shui-bian was elected as the regional leader in the island of Taiwan back in 2000. Just earlier this year, she also met via video with the island's vice leader Lai Ching-te, who was on his trip to the US. The US will hold midterm elections later this year, and the Democratic Party is at a disadvantage. Pelosi's focus on the Taiwan Straits at this moment seems to be a desperate attempt to take another chance.
However, visiting Taiwan is definitely a red line that Pelosi must never cross. China is resolute in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and has the right to take forceful measures against "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces and extraterritorial forces at any time in accordance with changes in the situation, including against the trip and Pelosi herself. China has asked the US side not to arrange Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, and stressed that "the US must be fully responsible for all consequences caused by this." It must be noted that if some US politicians want to use the Taiwan question to make political capital, they will certainly have a deeper understanding and feeling of the old Chinese saying, "he who plays with fire will get burned."
First, we believe that whether Pelosi makes the trip or not, Washington must give China a clear statement and stop being a double-dealer or obsessed with word games. Second, if Pelosi really visits Taiwan, she would be included in China's sanctions list. Previously, it was reported in the US media that Pelosi's husband has a series of business deals in the Chinese mainland. Once Pelosi is on the list, her family's assets should be frozen immediately. Third, the "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces should not have any illusions. Last year, after the three visits to Taiwan by US lawmakers, the deterrent actions imposed by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) gradually increased and came closer and closer to an actual combat. Against this backdrop, if Pelosi insists on taking her own course, she will bring nightmare for "Taiwan independence" forces.
Unlike Washington's opportunistic probing, all options are clearly on the table for the Chinese mainland. The noose around the neck of the "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces is tightening, and Pelosi has one foot on the stool of the gallows. If Pelosi, who has always been fond of playing tough on China, wants to insist on this way, we will definitely prepare sufficient "consequences" for her.
No comments:
Post a Comment