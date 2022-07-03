Military Interests Dominate Sudan’s Economy: Report
Al-Burhan speaks to the senior military officers on June 15, 2022
June 30, 2022 (WASHINGTON) – The international should sanction the military leaders who overthrew civilian government and hinder democratic transition in Sudan to defend their economic interests, the U.S-based Center for Advanced Defense Studies (C4ADS) said in a report on Wednesday.
Entitled, ‘Breaking the Bank’, the new report says the Sudanese military, and security forces have a sprawling monopoly over the country’s economy.
The practice, it argued, must be tackled to restore transition to democracy.
“Governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and private companies have a role in dismantling Sudan’s deep state through economic sanctions, de-risked aid, and increased due diligence around private investments,” partly reads report.
The findings, according to the U.S-based research group, was published alongside a database that identifies 408 entities controlled by security elites, agricultural conglomerates, banks and medical import companies.
Since the coup of October 25, 2021, deep state actors have formed a government that has rapidly consolidated power and economic resources, despite condemnation from the international community, noted the report.
According to the U.S-based research group, countries that seek to support democracy in Sudan have the tools to weaken the country’s deep state.
“The coup government has rolled back democratic progress achieved by the CLTG [Civilian-Led Transitional Government] since Sudan’s 2019 revolution against President Omar al-Bashir,” it further observed.
Meanwhile, C4ADS urged ‘Friends of Sudan’ should sanction the deep state’s key financial nodes, amid calls for the international community to support civilian organizations pursuing justice and accountability in Sudan.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment