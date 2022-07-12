Sudan Revolutionary Front is Keen on FFC but Calls for Military’s Participation in Sudan Dialogue
Hadi Idris, SRF chaiman (ST photo)
July 11, 2022 (KHARTOUM)- Hadi Idris, Head of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) dismissed Monday reports about their plans to break away from the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition and also stressed the need to include the military component in the dialogue process.
Press reports on Monday claimed that the alliance of the armed groups signatory of the Juba peace deal would quit the FFC coalition because they reject the contested deal which in the final analysis led some signatories to forge a pact with the military against the forces of the revolution.
However, Idris swiftly dismissed the report saying it was “pure lies” stressing the SRF’s keenness to maintain and consolidate their relationship with the mainstream of the FFC.
“This is just a rumour and a lie that has nothing to do with reality,” he further stressed to the Sudan Tribune after his participation in a reception organised by the Popular Congress Party (PCP) in Khartoum.
On July 10, Khalid Omer Youssif of the Sudanese Congress Party and leading FFC member dismissed allegations about their rejection of the Juba Peace Agreement saying the coalition has the most objective position for the peace pact.
The FFC calls to review some points in the deal which was negotiated by the military and the armed groups, due to the frailty of the former prime minister who had to hold the process.
The political coalition proposes that this review should take place with the consent of the signatory groups.
Idris, further, told the Sudan Tribune that the SRF groups remain committed to the outputs of the Damazin Deliberative Conference and adhere to the relations and coordination ties that bind them to the FFC.
The SRF leader pointed out that the two sides hold regular meetings to discuss the situation in the country and ways to break the political stalemate.
He further underscored they believe that the SRF enjoys a singular position in the political scene to communicate with all the components of the country and push them towards ending the current political crisis.
The SRF encompasses the SLM Transitional Council of Hadi Idris, SPLM-N of Malik Agar, GFLS of Tahir Hajar and Beja Congress of Osama Saeed.
Idris, Agar and Hajar are members of the Sovereign Council in line with the Juba peace agreement.
Unlike SLM-Minnawi and JEM of Gibril Ibrahim, the SRF groups are part of the FFC coalition even if they are keen to preserve certain independence.
In this context, in March 2022 they held a conference in Damazin and issued an initiative calling for a two-step political process.
The first phase involves the forces of the revolution (FFC and armed groups) and the military component to agree on the formation of the transitional authority. While the second would discuss the future constitution and the elections.
No dialogue without the military
During his remarks at the PCP function on the occasion of Eid al Adha, Idris stressed the need to have the military component at the negotiating table.
“The way out of the ongoing crisis is to return to the dialogue without preconditions,” he said before adding ”All those who have a real interest in Sudan’s stability and democratic transition must reach an agreement”.
In a clear rejection of what al-Burhan stated and the FFC wanted, he emphasized that the political process should not be exclusive to civil and political forces.
“It is true that dialogue between civil and political forces is important, but the most important thing is the dialogue between civilians and the military”, he said.
“Because no matter how much politicians sit and agree, there is a ceiling they cannot cross,” he said pointing to the divisions and divergences between the forces of the revolution.
