Sudan’s FFC, Resistance Committees Condemn Blue Nile Clashes
Hausa protest in eastern Sudan Gadaref state on July 18, 2022
July 19, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The political forces of the Sudanese revolution including the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the Resistance Committees issued a joint statement condemning the tribal violence in the Blue Nile region.
According to the latest figures from the east-southern region of Sudan some 105 people were killed as a result of the tribal violence between the Berta and Hausa that lasted for several days.
In a joint statement, the signatories accused the coup leaders of instigating the new wave of tribal violence in the Blue Nile because they use the ramping insecurity to justify their grip on power.
“The overthrow of the coup is the only way to end insecurity, statelessness and multiple tribal facades fabricated to ignite conflicts among them,” said the joint statement, adding that the coup leaders use this situation to the military rule established in October 2021 to preserve their economic interests and privileges.
The tribal violence erupted after calls by the Hausa group to give them the right to establish a chiefdom or an “Emirate” in the Blue Nile region in a land belonging to the Hamaj one of the branches of the Berta ethnic group the original inhabitants of the area.
The Sudanese Islamists, in 1993, introduced the concept of Emirate and Emir in the Native Administration to reshape the Sudanese society according to the principles of their movement.
Therefore, an Emirate to preserve the interests of the military from companies and grants, gifts and gifts that they are accustomed to from totalitarian regimes rat which implies a territory can be established to enable their supporters in the Nuba Mountains to fight the SPLM-N. The same was done for the newly arrived Arab tribes in Darfur generally and West Darfur particularly.
The statement called on the non-signatories from civilian and political forces to join them and reunite the Sudanese street to topple the coup and to promote the culture of non-impunity to deter the military from seizing power again.
The Sudanese communists refused to sign the text as they refuse to take part in any activity with the FFC groups.
The statement was signed by many neighbourhood Resistance Committees, the FFC coalition, women groups, and civil society groups such as Emergency Lawyers.
Hausa Protests
The Hausa communities in Khartoum state staged a demonstration in Khartoum city to protest the killing of their tribespersons in the Blue Nile region.
The Sudanese security forces used tear gas to disperse the protesters.
In Al Rahad town of North Kordofan, the protesters carrying knives stormed a police station in the al-Hawata neighbourhood. Also, they attacked shops and some people saying they are from the Blue Nile region.
Hausa organised similar protests in eastern Sudan state capitals of Gedaref, Kassala and Port Sudan.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment