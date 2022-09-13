Addis Ababa to Host Pan African Artificial Intelligence Conference
September 13, 2022
BY MISGANAW ASNAKE
ADDIS ABABA– The Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute disclosed that Addis Ababa will host the first-in-kind Pan African Artificial Intelligence (AI) Conference on October 4-5, 2022 whereby two thousand participants across the globe are expected to take part.
Institute Communication Director Tesfaye Zewdie told The Ethiopian Herald that so far about 700 participants from Africa, Europe, U.S. and Asia have been registered to attend the two-day event that will take place in the newly-built Museum of Art and Science.
“The conference will enhance Ethiopia’s AI portfolio in continental level and facilitate knowledge, technology and experience sharing as well link Ethiopia’s AI research institutions with international counterparts.”
Noting research papers would be presented by internationally-acclaimed AI scholars in the conference, the director indicated the studies would have paramount importance to higher education institutions notably for Addis Ababa and Adama science and technology universities. The participants will also talk about African strategies toward sustainable development through harnessing AI during the discussions set to be held both in person and virtually.
The conference will help Ethiopia to record sustainable development in science, human resource development, peacebuilding and ensuring public’s safety, among many other significance, Tesfaye emphasized.
AI researchers, computational scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers from academia, industry, and government institutions will discuss the latest trends, opportunities, and challenges in applying AI, it was learned.
The Ethiopian Herald September 13/2022
No comments:
Post a Comment