Meeting of Reviewing National Disaster Prevention Work Held
Today when a dynamic struggle for opening up a new phase of development of our style of socialism is being waged, the comprehensive building of the crisis management capability to prevent various types of disasters threatening the prosperity of the state and the wellbeing of the people presents itself as a very urgent task.
A meeting of reviewing the national disaster prevention work was held from September 4 to 5 in Pyongyang, the capital city of the DPRK, to examine the country’s overall situation for disaster prevention and take decisive measures for strengthening the crisis management capacity.
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, presided over the meeting.
It was attended by Kim Tok Hun, Jo Yong Won and Pak Jong Chon, members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, officials of the Party Central Committee, the Cabinet, commissions, ministries and national agencies, those of public security, judiciary and prosecution sectors and leading officials of provincial-level guidance organs, cities, counties and major industrial establishments.
Also present there were commanding officers of the Ministry of National Defence.
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un made an important speech.
Saying that the work for boosting the capability to prevent disaster is an important work for defending the prosperity and development of the state and safeguarding the people’s lives and an important revolutionary task to be surely prioritized for the rising generation as well as our generation, he expressed the plan of the Party Central Committee for building the national crisis management capability.
Stressing once again that nothing is more precious for our Party and state regarding the people-first principle as the main political ideal than the people’s life and safety, he indicated the detailed tasks and ways for putting the state’s disaster prevention capability onto a new level in the shortest period.
Premier Kim Tok Hun made a report on data at the meeting to be followed by speeches.
The meeting served as an important occasion in awakening and arousing once again the entire Party, the whole country and all the people out in the struggle for preventing disaster to carry out the state’s far-sighted plan and in remarkably improving the national crisis management capability.
2022-09-06
