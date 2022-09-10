SRF Supports Sudan’s Transitional Constitution Proposed by the Bar Association
SRF leaders meeting Ad Damazin on March 26, 2022
September 9, 2022 (KHARTOUM)- The head of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), al-Hadi Idriss, voiced his support for the draft transitional constitution proposed by the Bar Association’s steering committee.
In statements to Sudan Tribune on Thursday, Idriss praised the efforts exerted by the Sudanese lawyers to draft a legal text document to govern the transition in Sudan.
He described it as a “significant step” toward ending the constitutional crisis, stressing that the bar association proposed a solid foundation to build on.
However, he recommends reaching out to other political forces that haven’t taken part in the process.
“It is important to consider their contribution in order to pave the road towards a national agreement,” he stressed.
In a briefing on Wednesday, the Bar Association announced the main points of the draft constitutional declaration, which includes 12 chapters and 76 articles.
The text speaks about the formation of a civilian government and a civilian-led National Security and Defence Council.
The draft also dealt with the need to complete transitional justice, dismantle the former regime, implement the signed agreements with the armed groups and complete the peace process.
The Sudanese lawyer consulted with the non-signatory movements, the SPLM-N of Abdel Aziz al-Hilu and the SLM led by Abdel-Wahid Nur. Also, the Bar involved Sudanese and international experts in the preparation of this draft declaration.
The ambassadors of the United States, Saudi Arabia and Britain attended the presentation of the transitional constitution, which enjoys the support of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).
The SRF includes four armed groups signatory of the Juba Peace Agreement: SLM-Transitional Council of Hadi Idriss, the GSLF of Tahir Hajar, Beja Congress led by Osama Saeed and SPLM-SRF of Malik Agar.
The two other armed groups, the SLM led by Minni Minnawi and the JEM of Gibril Ibrahim and their allies have drafted a separate constitutional declaration calling to associate the military component in the transition.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment