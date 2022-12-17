At Least Ten Explosions Rock Downtown Donetsk - TASS Correspondent
The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired ten Grad rockets at the Voroshilovsky and Kievsky districts of Donetsk
DONETSK, December 17. /TASS/. At least ten explosions rocked downtown Donetsk on Saturday morning, a TASS correspondent reported.
The Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired ten Grad rockets at the Voroshilovsky and Kievsky districts of Donetsk.
Moldova reports interruptions in energy system over strikes on Ukraine
In late November, mass power outages across Moldova occurred after an automatic control system kicked in on the line the country uses to receive electric power from Romania, once the Ukrainian power system broke down
CHISINAU, December 16. /TASS/. The Moldelectrica state enterprise reported glitches in Moldova’s electric power system on Friday and warned of possible power outages triggered by strikes on Ukraine.
"We are informing of interruptions in the energy system of the Republic of Moldova caused by strikes on the Ukrainian energy system. Currently, all consumers are receiving electric power but the risk of power cuts is high," according to a statement on the enterprise’s Facebook page (owned by US corporation Meta, outlawed as an extremist organization in Russia).
In late November, mass power outages across Moldova occurred after an automatic control system kicked in on the line the country uses to receive electric power from Romania, once the Ukrainian power system broke down. As a result, the consumers in Moldova and the self-proclaimed Republic of Transnistria have been without power for several hours.
