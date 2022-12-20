Iran 'Delivers Blow' to Terrorist Network Behind Deadly Izeh Attack
Wednesday, 21 December 2022 1:23 AM
Picture provided on December 20, 2022, shows weapons and ammunition that have been seized by Iranian security forces during a raid against a terrorist network that was behind a deadly attack in the country's southwest last month. (Via IRNA)
A joint operation by Iranian intelligence agents and a security raid have "delivered a blow" to a terrorist network that was behind a deadly attack in the country's southwest last month.
In a statement on Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' Public Relations Office announced that the "commendable" operation had taken place earlier in the day, featuring agents hailing from the country's various intelligence agencies, including the IRGC's Intelligence Organization and the country's Intelligence Ministry.
The operation took place following "round-the-clock endeavor and rigorous technical-intelligence efforts" that led to identification of the elements of the terror network, the statement added.
The intelligence work was followed up by a raid, during which two of the network's terrorists were killed and two others were arrested in clashes with the Iranian security forces, it noted, saying that the raid had also led to the seizure of weaponry and ammunition.
Seven people, including a child and a woman, lost their lives and 12 more were wounded after two gunmen started shooting at people in the center of the city of Izeh in Khuzestan Province on November 16.
The IRGC statement said the terrorists had received training and support from "foreign-based royalist elements," who had sought to use them towards triggering "riot and insecurity and perpetration of terrorist crimes."
Iran has been the scene of foreign-backed riots over the past weeks.
The rioters have been trying to hijack protests that emerged following the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini.
Amini died in police custody in mid-September in an incident, which has been proven to have happened as a result of illness, not through any fault of Iranian law enforcement forces.
Large numbers of Iranian civilians and security forces have died in the riots so far.
Also last month, a heavily-armed terrorist assaulted the well-known Shah Cheragh shrine in southern Iran, just before the evening prayers, killing 15 pilgrims — including a lady and two children — and injuring at least 40 others.
Soon afterward, the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.
On Tuesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh would be recorded in the history of the country, stressing that it had brought further disgrace to the United States.
Ayatollah Khamenei said the United States was the creator and supporter of the Daesh outfit, adding that the criminal perpetrators and their founders were both complicit in the crime.
