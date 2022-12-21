Lavrov Upbeat on Growing Role of Black Sea Region in Global Economy
It is stressed that the trade turnover between Russia and Turkey has doubled and reached $45 bln over nine months of this year
MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The role of the Black Sea region in the world economy will continue growing as the multipolar world takes shape, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at the 45th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).
"This region has invariably acted as a crossroads of peoples, cultures, religions, civilizations. It is here, in fact, where the East and the West, and the North and the South meet. When the BSEC was formed 30 years ago, we acquired an institutional framework to build a common regional strategy for sustainable development, and under the conditions of the objective formation of a multipolar world order, the role of the Black Sea region in the global economy will only increase," the top diplomat said.
"Positive trends are already in place. For example, the trade turnover between Russia and Turkey has doubled and reached $45 bln over nine months of this year. Our country continues to work hard toward bolstering the economic potential of the Black Sea region," Lavrov stressed.
Belarus plans to sign agreement on common industrial policy with Russia in December
In November, Belarus’ government approved a draft intergovernmental agreement on a common industrial policy as a basis for talks
MINSK, December 22. /TASS/. Belarus plans to sign an intergovernmental agreement with Russia on a common industrial policy in December, Belarusian Deputy Minister of Economy Alesya Abramenko said on Wednesday.
"In December, we plan to sign an agreement on common industrial policy," she said in an interview with the Belaus-1 television channel. She recalled that the two countries had recently inked an agreement on the recognition of technological operations on the territory of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. Such agreements, in her words, simplify access to subsidies for Russian and Belarusian companies who purchase components both in Belarus and in Russia. These agreements also help them localize production.
In November, Belarus’ government approved a draft intergovernmental agreement on a common industrial policy as a basis for talks. Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Pyotr Parkhomchik is authorized to sign the agreement.
Washington, Kiev share same vision of situation in Ukraine, says Biden
According to Biden, the conflict could be settled if Russia withdrew its troops
WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. Washington and Kiev share a common vision of the situation in Ukraine and prospects for its settlement, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday at a joint news conference with visiting Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.
"I think we have, we share the exact same vision. And that free, independent, prosperous and secure Ukraine is the vision," he said. "We both want this war to end. We both want it to end."
According to Biden, the conflict could be settled if Russia withdrew its troops, but, in his words, "it's not gonna happen now." "So what comes next? <…> we're going to continue to help Ukraine succeed on the battlefield <…>. So that when President Zelensky is ready to talk to the Russians, he will be able to succeed as well because he will have won on the battlefield," he added.
Putin says it was obvious that clash with hostile forces in Ukraine was inevitable
The Russian leader pointed out that military operations always go hand in hand with tragedies and losses "but because it’s inevitable, better today than tomorrow"
MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said a clash with hostile forces in Ukraine has been inevitable.
"It became obvious that clashes with those forces, including in Ukraine, were inevitable. The question was only when it would happen," he said at a yearend Defense Ministry meeting.
Putin said military operations always go hand in hand with tragedies and losses.
"We understand that perfectly well, we realize that, but because it’s inevitable, better today than tomorrow," the president said.
Putin also brought up the subject of the manifestations of neo-Nazism and fascism in Ukraine. The head of state said Russia also has them, but the government cracks down on them.
"Every country has nationalists, and we do. But we are fighting the manifestations of neo-Nazism and fascism. We do not elevate them to the rank of national policy, but in Ukraine they do, everyone pretends not to notice it," he said.
"Nationalism might seem a good thing. They fight for national interests, and no one notices that it’s done on the basis of the fascist, neo-Nazi ideology. People walk around with swastikas in the centers of major cities, including in the capital, and it may seem that’s the way everyone wants it," the president said. "It’s similar to how, in the early 2000s, they used international terrorists to fight Russia, and didn’t give a damn, sorry about ill manners, that it was a terrorist, an internationally recognized terrorist. They didn’t give a damn because they used it to fight Russia. Same here, neo-Nazis are used to fight Russia and they don’t give a damn that these people are neo-Nazis. The main thing is that they fight Russia. But we do care.".
