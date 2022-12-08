SACP Statement Against Parole for the Triggerman Who Assassinated Chris Hani in Cold Blood
Wednesday, 7 December 2022
We were deeply disappointed on 21 November 2022 when the Constitutional Court delivered a judgment ordering that the triggerman who assassinated Chris Hani in cold blood on 10 April 1993 be placed on parole within 10 days. Our disappointment has been deepening. It continues to deepen. On 7 December 2022, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, placed the assassin on parole as dictated by the Constitutional Court.
In response to the judgment, the SACP and the Hani family filed papers with the Constitutional Court to reconsider and to rescind it. In addition, we have filed papers with the African Commission on Human and People's Rights as part of the legal avenues available to us in seeking justice and equal access to courts.
Together with our allies and other interested South Africans, we will also continue with our programme of mass mobilisation. We will not be deterred. We are continuing with our 135-days programme of action up to 10 April 2023, the 30th anniversary of the commemoration of Chris Hani.
Among others, we demand a full inquest into the assassination of Chris Hani to seek full disclosure of the truth, accountability and justice. We have resolved to expand the campaign to cover other victims of apartheid and seek justice for their families, including the families of the "Craddock Four”, namely Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sicelo Mhlauli, and Sparrow Mkhonto.
ISSUED BY THE SOUTH AFRICAN COMMUNIST PARTY | SACP
EST. 1921 AS THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF SOUTH AFRICA | CPSA
Dr Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo,
Central Committee and Political Bureau Member:
Spokesperson and Secretary for Policy and Research
Hlengiwe Nkonyane
Communications Officer: Media Liaison and Digital Platforms Co-ordinator
