Sudanese Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protests, Few Days After Political Agreement
Demonstrators with banners attached to their back calling to release detained protesters on December 8, 2022
December 8, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Sudanese police used tear gas to disperse protesters who took to the street to voice their rejection of a political framework agreement struck by the military and political forces.
In early December, a number of resistance committees announced their monthly protests schedule including five unified demonstrations and two neighbourhood demonstrations.
Three days after the signing of the framework deal, the neighbourhood groups took to the streets of the capital cities, Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North “Bahri” heading to the Republican Palace.
The police for its part, closed only the Al-Mak Nimr bridge on the Blue Nile because it leads directly to the presidential palace from Bahri.
Also, the police targeted protesters at the gathering points in Omdurman and Khartoum cities to prevent them from reaching what they call strategic sites.
The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD), after the protests, said the police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters.
54 demonstrators were injured during the December 8 demonstrations, including 4 injuries resulting from police vans running over demonstrators, said the CCSD.
The coup leaders signed a framework agreement with the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and several political parties and civil society groups providing to form a fully civilian government within one after the conclusion of a detailed agreement on the transitional constitution.
The FFC forces, however, called to create a conducive environment for the two-phase process including the release of detainees and the end of violence against anti-coup protesters.
The agreement is rejected by many resistance committees, Sudanese Communist Party, two signatory groups from Darfur and some political groups.
Observers fear that the continued violence against protests would frustrate signatories, create a popular rejection of the political process and encourage the recalcitrant groups to maintain their position.
(ST)
