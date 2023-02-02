All Korean Workers Turn Out in Struggle for Carrying out Five-Year Plan
All trade union organizations in the DPRK have turned out in the 2023 socialist emulation for fulfilling the five-year plan with a firm determination to bring a new upsurge in socialist construction of Korean style by certainly attaining this year’s 12 major goals for national economic development set forth at the plenary meeting of the Party Central Committee.
The Central Committee of the General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea set a clear target of socialist emulation with putting the main emphasis on carrying out the national economic plan and the plan for readjustment and reinforcement in all sectors and units and launched the organizational and political work to arouse the masses to its implementation.
Trade union organizations in the key industrial sectors are concentrating their motivation efforts on giving full play to the creative power of the working class and union members full of patriotic enthusiasm.
Those in the light industry and other sectors directly related to the people's living are in high spirits to implement the decisions of the Party Central Committee.
2023-01-29
No comments:
Post a Comment