Trust in Representatives of the People in DPRK
On July 19, Juche 104 (2015), the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea held elections of deputies to the provincial, city and county people’s assemblies amid the close attention of the people across the country.
That day, the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un came to the polling station of Sub-constituency No. 102 of Constituency No. 107 for the election of a deputy to the Pyongyang Municipal People’s Assembly and Constituency No. 102 for the election of a deputy to the Sosong District People’s Assembly.
As he entered the station, Ho Myong Gum, driver of the Yokjon Workshop of the Ryonmot Trolley Bus Company who was the candidate for deputy to the Pyongyang Municipal People’s Assembly, and Sin Sun Thae, head of processing shop No. 2 of the Kim Jong Thae Electric Locomotive Complex who was the candidate for deputy to the Sosong District People’s Assembly, respectfully greeted him. He congratulated them for their nomination as candidates for deputies with a bright smile on his face.
They didn’t know what to do moved by the unexpected great honour and happiness. He shook their hands one by one and said to Ho Myong Gum that he heard that she was working as trolley bus driver for 30 years from her girlhood and that for so long in the same job and that she should work better to turn the socialist country into a paradise of the people true to the expectations of the people as a representative of the people. And he told Sin Sun Thae standing next to the woman that he should also do lots of good things for the sake of the people in the future. He would cast his ballots for them hoping that they would become faithful servants of the people to be respected and followed by them as representatives of the people, he added with sincerity.
After a while, Kim Jong Un received ballots from the chairman of the election committee to take part in the voting. Back outside he shook the hands of the candidates again saying he believed that they would do more good things for the sake of the people in the future.
In September last year, he invited labour innovators and persons of merits to the celebrations of the 74th founding anniversary of the DPRK and said that the Party and the government valued most the patriotic efforts and pure conscience of the working people who were devoting themselves to their motherland and that labour innovators and merited persons who placed their civic duties before their rights to enjoyment, making strenuous efforts to relieve the country of even one of its heavy burdens, were true representatives of the people and genuine patriots.
2023-01-29
No comments:
Post a Comment