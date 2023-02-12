Chinese Ambassador: Syria Faces Humanitarian Crisis and the West Must Immediately Lift Sanctions
12 February، 2023
Damascus,SANA- Chinese Ambassador in Damascus, Shi Hongwei, affirmed that Syria, which faced a long-term terrorist war and was hit by a devastating earthquake in the past few days, is facing a humanitarian crisis, and some concerned countries should abandon the obstinate geopolitical idea, lift the unilateral sanctions imposed on Syria immediately, and open the door for humanitarian rescue.
Shi said that Syria and china are two friendly countries and partners , pointing out that after the devastating earthquake that hit the Chinese city of Sichuan in 2008, Syria provided assistance to China, and China will help Syria when it faces difficulties.
The Chinese ambassador extended sincere condolences of the Chinese government and people to the Syrian government and people during this ordeal, affirming that the Chinese side activated the urgent humanitarian aid mechanism immediately and decided to provide 30 million yuan of urgent aid, including cash aid worth two million dollars and the rescue supplies needed by the Syrian side.
Fedaa al-Rhayiah / Mazen Eyon
No comments:
Post a Comment