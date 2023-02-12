An Italian Humanitarian Aid Shipment Arrives in Damascus
12 February، 2023
Damascus, SANA- An Italian humanitarian aid shipment arrived in Damascus through Beirut International Airport.
An Italian medical team consisting of 4 doctors specializing in orthopedics, headed by Dr. Tamam Youssef, also arrived to support the volunteers in treatment the injured.
“Italy is the first European country to send aid to Syria during the current crisis, which included four ambulances , 6 packages of medical supplies and30 tons of necessary rescue equipment,” Head of the Red Crescent Organization, Khaled Habubati, stated in a statement to reporters.
MHD Ibrahim
