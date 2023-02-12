Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. Feb. 12, 2023
Listen to the Sun. Feb. 12, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the complete podcast of this program just go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/12 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the public statement made by the African Union (AU) encouraging the continuation of dialogue related to the Ethiopian peace accord signed in Pretoria and Nairobi during late 2022; the Ethiopian Orthodox Church has postponed a demonstration after meeting with Prime Abiy Ahmed; reports from Niger say that a number of soldiers have been killed by rebel fighters inside this West African state; and the governments of the Republic of Sudan and the Russian Federation have held talks on plans for a joint Red Sea development project.
In the second and third hours we continue our focus on African American History Month.
We look back on the life, times and contributions of Hallie Quinn Brown (1850-1949), an African American Women's historian, organizer and public speaker.
Finally, we review the role of Langston Hughes (1901-1967) in African American history, social sciences and culture as a poet, playwright, composer and public intellectual.
