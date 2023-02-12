Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. Feb. 11, 2023
Listen to the Sat. Feb. 11, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/11 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the scheduled national elections in the Federal Republic of Nigeria amid security and economic concerns; Malawi has reported 1,200 deaths resulting from a cholera outbreak; the Economic Community of West African States has received appeals from the military regimes in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea seeking readmission to the regional body; and the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has delivered the annual State of the Nation Address in Cape Town.
In the second and third hours we continue our African American History Month programming with a reexamination of the lives, times and contributions of Dr. Anna Julia Cooper and Ms. Ida B. Wells-Barnett.
Finally, we listen to excerpts from the SONA speech given by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.
