Patriarch Yazigi Calls on World Countries to Provide Assistance to Quake-affected Areas in Syria
12 February، 2023
Beirut, SANA- Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East John X Yazigi, appealed to all countries and governments of the world to help Syria overcome the repercussions of the devastating earthquake that struck Syria.
The Patrairch presided over the Sunday Mass in the Church of the Our Lady of Balamand Patriarchal Monastery in the north of Lebanon, for the comfort of the souls of those who passed away in the earthquake and the recovering of all the wounded.
He stressed that the Patriarchate puts all its efforts to support relief work.
Fedaa al-Rhaiyah/ Mazen Eyon
