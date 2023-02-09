Resolution of Political Bureau of WPK Central Committee
The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) adopted a resolution on February 5.
The following is the full text of the resolution:
It is a very important and urgent task to establish a correct strategy for the development of agriculture and take relevant measures for immediate farming in the present stage of the struggle to promote the comprehensive development of socialist construction.
In order to put the country’s agriculture on a stable and sustainable track of growth, it is necessary to promote the preferential development of agricultural science and technology and direct main efforts to further strengthening the material and technical foundations of the agricultural sector including the perfection of the overall irrigation system.
The Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee recognized that a turning point is needed to dynamically promote the radical change in agricultural development, a main link in the whole chain of consolidating and expanding the historic victory and successes our Party and people have achieved through an arduous struggle.
The Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee decides to convene the Seventh Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the Eighth WPK Central Committee in late February to review the last year’s struggle for implementing the programme for rural revolution in the new era and discuss the immediate farming issue and long-term goals for the agricultural development.
