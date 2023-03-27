Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured in Press TV Interview on the Visit of Vice President Kamala Harris to the African Continent--Sun. March 26, 2023
Watch this worldwide satellite television news interview featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the geostrategic implications of the current visit of United States Vice President Kamala Harris.
You can view the entire segment at the following link: (105) US Vice President Kamala Harris in Africa to boost ties - YouTube
The administration of President Joe Biden is seeking to compete with the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China for influence within the 55-member African Union's 1.3 billion people.
The interview was aired live on Sun. March 26, 2023.
No comments:
Post a Comment