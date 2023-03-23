Nuclear Counterattack Simulation Drill Conducted in DPRK
There took place on March 18 and 19 a combined tactical drill to substantially bolster the country’s war deterrence and nuclear counterattack capability and let relevant units get skilled in the procedures and processes for carrying out their tactical nuclear attack missions.
The combined tactical drill simulating a nuclear counterattack by the units for the operation of tactical nukes was carried out under the tense situation in which a large-scale war drill is being frantically scaled up by the US-south Korean allied forces to invade the DPRK and the US nuclear strategic assets are being massively brought into south Korea.
The drill also aimed to demonstrate our tougher will to make an actual war response and send a stronger warning to the enemies who expand their war drills for aggression and take a series of military actions strong in their offensive nature, getting undisguised in their explicit attempt to unleash a war against the DPRK in disregard of its repeated warnings.
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, guided the combined tactical drill for a nuclear counterattack.
The two-day combined tactical drill was held, divided into an exercise for managing the nuclear strike control system, an actual training for switching to taking nuclear counterattack posture, and a drill for launching tactical ballistic missile tipped with a mock nuclear warhead.
On March 18, a drill was repeatedly held several times to reexamine the reliability of the operation system for the command and management over the tactical nuclear force in a multi-faceted way and to get familiar with the action procedures and combat methods for promptly switching to a nuclear attack, while strictly examining in the light of security the accuracy of procedures of issuing and receiving an order of nuclear attack under various simulated emergency circumstances, the procedures of handling nuclear weapons and the operation procedures for implementing different nuclear attack plans.
It was proved in the first-day drill that the whole process of preparing for a nuclear counterattack is working in a fast, strict, highly reliable and safe system.
A ballistic missile launching drill simulating a tactical nuclear attack was staged on the morning of March 19.
The drill was watched by Minister Kang Sun Nam of National Defence and the combined unit chief in charge of commanding all the tactical nuclear operation units and commanding officers of missile units and sub-units under his command on the east and west fronts.
It was also watched by relevant officials of the Party Central Committee, commanding officers of the Missile General Bureau and relevant personnel of the Nuclear Weapons Institute.
Prior to the launching drill, there was an inspection of the normality of operation and stability of technical and mechanical devices, including the procedures for the final nuclear attack order authentication and the launch approval system, which was followed by a repeated training for getting skilled in the relevant action procedures.
Then, a launching drill simulating a nuclear strike at a major enemy target was staged.
The missile was tipped with a test warhead simulating a nuclear warhead.
The tactical ballistic missile launched in Cholsan County, North Phyongan Province, accurately airburst at 800 metres above the target waters in the East Sea of Korea set in the 800 km strike range, thus proving once again the reliability of the operation of nuclear explosion control devices and detonators fitted in the nuclear warhead.
The drill had no adverse effect on the security of the neighbouring countries.
Expressing satisfaction at the drill, the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un said that the combined tactical drill greatly improved the actual war capability of the units and sub-units in charge of important fire assault duty and filled all sub-units with great confidence. The drill marked an important occasion in preparing our nuclear combat force to rapidly and accurately perform its crucial mission of war deterrence and securing war initiative any moment and under any unexpected circumstances, he added.
Saying that it is very important to continuously organize and conduct such drills under the simulated conditions of an actual war, he stressed the need to let service personnel get familiar with any unexpected circumstances and make them more perfectly prepared in their active posture of making an immediate and overwhelming nuclear counterattack anytime.
Noting that the DPRK cannot actually deter a war with the mere fact that it is a nuclear weapons state, he said that it is possible to fulfil the important strategic mission of war deterrence and reliably defend the sovereignty of the country, the peaceful life and future of its people and the cause of socialist construction only when the nuclear force is perfected as a means actually capable of mounting an attack on the enemies and its nuclear attack posture for prompt and accurate activation is rounded off so as to always strike fear into the enemies.
Saying that the present situation, in which the enemies are getting ever more pronounced in their moves for aggression against the DPRK, urgently requires the country to bolster up its nuclear war deterrence exponentially, he set forth the important nuclear force-building orientation and the strategic tasks to be fulfilled in preparing the nuclear force for a war.
The nuclear force of the DPRK will strongly deter, control and manage the enemy’s moves and provocations with its high war readiness, and carry out its important mission without hesitation in case of any unwanted situation.
KCNA
2023-03-20
No comments:
Post a Comment