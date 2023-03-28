Work for Mounting Nuclear Warheads on Ballistic Missiles Guided
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, guided the work for mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles on March 27.
Present there were Hong Sung Mu, first deputy department director of the Central Committee of the WPK, other officials of the Department of the Munitions Industry of the Party Central Committee and officials of the Nuclear Weapons Institute and the General Missile Bureau.
The DPRK Nuclear Weapons Institute reported to Kim Jong Un on recent years' work and production for bolstering up the nuclear force of the DPRK both in quality and scale in accordance with the orientation of developing nuclear weapons and the strategic policy set forth at the Eighth Congress of the WPK and the Sixth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK.
Kim Jong Un acquainted himself in detail with the means for applying nuclear weapons, technical specifications and features of structural operation of new tactical nuclear weapons according to the purpose of their operation and targets, interchangeability of different weapons systems, and others. He also learned about the work of putting on an IT basis the state nuclear weapon combined management system "Haekpangashoe" whose scientific accuracy, reliability and security have been strictly verified in the recent combined tactical drills simulating a nuclear counterattack.
And he examined the plan and written orders for nuclear counterattack operation.
He highly appreciated the institute for devoting ceaseless efforts and and for making great achievements in the work of strengthening our nuclear force into a reliable force capable of coping with any nuclear emergency in keeping with the strategic idea and plan of the Party Central Committee on combining and operating nuclear weapons by different means in the diversified operation spaces.
Recollecting with deep emotion that we have dauntlessly followed a rigorous and long road for possessing nuclear weapons, he clarified again that the enemy our nuclear force with powerful deterrent deals with is not any other state or specific group, but war and nuclear holocaust themselves, and the line of our Party on increasing nuclear force is aimed at defending the eternal security of the state and the regional peace and stability from A to Z.
Stressing that we should never feel satisfaction in the work of consolidating the thoroughgoing response posture of our nuclear force, but should steadily strive to strengthen nuclear force, he said that when we are perfectly prepared to use nuclear weapons anytime and anywhere, nuclear weapons would not be used forever, and if the powerful and superior nuclear force going beyond imagination is ready for offensive posture, the enemy would fear us and not dare provoke our national sovereignty, system and people.
Noting that the institute and the atomic energy sector should expand in a far-sighted way the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials for thoroughly implementing the plan of the Party Central Committee on increasing nuclear arsenals exponentially and put spurs to continuing to produce powerful nuclear weapons, he set forth important tasks facing the institute and the atomic energy sector.
The scientists and officials of the institute, who were given his instructions again, made a resolution to always remain loyal to the important mission assigned to them by the Party and the revolution, the country and the people, produce powerful nuclear weapons as being the reliable "nuclear combatants" of our Party, and thus stoutly defend the sacred revolutionary cause of Juche.
