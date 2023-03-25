Erdogan Tells Putin He Praises Russia’s Readiness to Extend Grain Deal — Kremlin
Turkish President also highlighted Russia’s role in mediation toward Turkey-Syria normalization during a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart
MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. In a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he understood Russia’s intentions to remove obstacles to Russian food exports as part of the grain deal, the Kremlin said.
"The Turkish leader praised Russia’s readiness to extend the Istanbul agreements regarding the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and unblock Russian food and fertilizer exports," the Kremlin said in a statement following the telephone call.
Turkish President also praised Russia’s role in mediation toward Turkey-Syria normalization.
The Kremlin said that the two leaders emphasized "the need to continue the process of normalizing relations between Turkey and Syria. To this effect, the Turkish president highlighted Russia’s constructive role as a mediator."
The two leaders also discussed the Ukraine conflict
ANKARA, March 25. /TASS/. Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for extending the grain deal in a telephone conversation on Saturday, the Turkish president’s office told reporters.
"During the conversation, steps toward improving relations between Turkey and Russia and the developments around the Russian-Ukrainian war were discussed. President Erdogan thanked Russian President Putin for his positive attitude toward extending the Black Sea grain initiative," Erdogan’s office said.
