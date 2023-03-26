Iran, Syria FMs Discuss Relations, Key Regional, Global Issues by Phone
Sunday, 26 March 2023 5:30 PM
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (2nd L) and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad (2nd R) attend a joint press conference in Damascus on January 14, 2023. (File photo)
The foreign ministers of Iran and Syria have discussed key regional and international developments.
In a Sunday phone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad exchanged views about ways to improve mutual relations.
In a separate phone call with his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abd Kadir on Sunday, Amir-Abdollahian said Muslim states should carry out effective measures to support Palestine.
The top Iranian diplomat added that Iran and Malaysia, as two Muslim nations, have numerous commonalities. He expressed hope that Tehran and Kuala Lumpur would further develop relations in all fields.
Kadir, for his part, said Iran is an important trade partner of his country in the region and hoped that Malaysia would expand relations with the Islamic Republic.
He added that an agreement reached between Iran and Saudi Arabia earlier this month to restore mutual relations would further promote peace and stability in West Asia.
