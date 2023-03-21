Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. March 19, 2023
Listen to the Sun. March 19, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the full podcast of this program just go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/19 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the recent security talks held between Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); Zimbabwe and Zambia have signed an ecosystems agreement; the British Home Secretary has visited Rwanda; and there has been an attack on a mine in the Central African Republic where nine Chinese nationals among others were killed.
In the second and third hours we continue our focus on International Women's History Month.
We cover the sudden death of South African artist Gloria Bosman.
Later we will reexamine the life, times and contributions of Claudia Jones and Lorraine Hansberry.
