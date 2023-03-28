Sudanese Parties Complete Drafting Final Political Agreement
Khalid Omer Youssif
March 25, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The signatories to the framework agreement in Sudan completed the drafting of the final political agreement, ahead of its adoption on the first of April, announced the spokesman for the political process on Saturday.
The drafting committee of the political final agreement (…) “completed the drafting of the first draft of the (final) agreement, and will officially hand it over to the civilian and military parties involved in the political process at nine o’clock tomorrow evening, Sunday, March 26, in a meeting to be held at the Presidential Palace,” said Khalid Omer Youssif.
Youssif added that the draft will be discussed between the parties to reach an agreement on the final version.
The parties will sign it after the” completion of the details of some of the remaining issues in the security and military reform file,” he further said.
The Security sector reform workshop will start on Sunday and is expected to conclude on Wednesday, March 29.
For his part, the spokesman of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) Gaffer Hassan warned against attempts to abort the transfer of power to a civilian government.
The warning comes on the background of statements by the Democratic Bloc leaders to oppose the process and to undertake actions including protests and the formation of a parallel government to undermine the new civilian government.
Also, a radical Islamist leader Mohamed al-Jizouli said on March 24 that they have a 15-minister government led by an independent prime minister and supported by armed groups signatory to the Juba peace agreement.
“We call on our masses to take to the streets to support this government,” he added in statements to Taiba TV an Islamist station broadcasting from Turkey.
(ST)
