Iranian Foreign Minister Arrives in Moscow
The minister and his delegation were greeted at the airport by Russian Foreign Ministry officials, as well as by the Iranian ambassador to Russia and staff members of the country’s Moscow embassy
Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
TEHRAN, March 29. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Moscow on an official visit late on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on its Telegram channel.
The minister and his delegation were greeted at the airport by Russian Foreign Ministry officials, as well as by the Iranian ambassador to Russia and staff members of the country’s Moscow embassy. Upon his arrival, the minister had a brief conversation with Iranian journalists, commenting on questions that he planned to raise during the talks in Russia.
"One of the issues to be raised during our tomorrow discussions with [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov will be the JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program]," he said. "Russia played an efficient role in the new round of the 4+1 talks in Vienna, which continued for a few months. Our Russian colleagues keep fulfilling their obligations related to returning the sides [to the negotiating table]."
The Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Telegram channel earlier on Tuesday that Abdollahian would visit Moscow at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to the ministry’s statement, the sides will discuss various aspects of bilateral relations, as well as certain issues on the regional and international agenda of mutual interest.
In turn, the Tasnim News Agency reported citing Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, that Abdollahian planned to discuss in Moscow the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor and to look into the activity of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.
No comments:
Post a Comment