Poll Reveals Level of Russian Public’s Confidence in Putin
The level of approval of the Russian president's work over this time has grown by 0.9 percentage points and is at 77.9%, according to a survey by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center
MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The level of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin has increased by 1.2 percentage points in one week, reaching 80.5%, according to a survey by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center published on Friday.
The survey was conducted from March 20 to 26 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.
"When asked about [their] confidence in Vladimir Putin, 80.5% of those polled answered positively (+1.2 percentage points over one week). The level of approval of the Russian president's work over this time has grown by 0.9 percentage points and is at 77.9%," the report noted.
The Russian government’s work was approved by 52.8% of the respondents (+0.5 percentage points), while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s endeavors were approved by 54.5% of those polled (+1 percentage point over one week). The report specified that the prime minister is trusted by 63.4% of the respondents (+0.3 percentage points over the week).
Those surveyed also expressed their opinions about the leadership of Russia’s parliamentary factions. Thus, 32.5% trust CPRF leader Gennady Zyuganov (-0.7 percentage points per week), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, gained 31.9% (+0.5 percentage points over one week), the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev received 7.6% (-0.1 percentage points over the week), while LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky got 16.7% (-0.8 percentage points per week).
The level of support for the United Russia party stood at 38.8% (-0.5 percentage points over one week), with the CPRF supported by 10.5% (-0.2 percentage points over the week). The New People party’s figures came to 4.4% (no changes over one week), while the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) got 8.8% (-0.2 percentage points over one week), and A Just Russia - For Truth was supported by 5.6% (+0.1 percentage points over the week).
