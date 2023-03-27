Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. March 26, 2023
Listen to the Sun. March 26, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire podcast of this program go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/26 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the devastating impact of the tornados which struck the southern United States in Mississippi; the administration of President Joe Biden has not struck down the federal death penalty despite his promises during the campaign; the Kenyan government has banned additional demonstrations by opposition forces; and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris arrived in the West African state of Ghana as the first leg of a three-nation tour on the continent.
In the second and third hours we conclude our International Women's History Month series with a focus on the historical and political legacy of Amy Ashwood Garvey, co-founder of the Garvey Movement and lifelong Pan-Africanist and Socialist.
Finally, we review two speeches delivered by Corretta Scott King, the wife of the martyred Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
No comments:
Post a Comment