Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. March 25, 2023
Listen to the Sat. March 25, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the complete podcast of this episode just click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/25 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the burgeoning power shortages plaguing several African states; the Rwanda judiciary has commuted the sentence of an opposition figure who was sentenced to 25 years in prison; Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has expressed satisfaction with the defense assistance from the Russian Federation; and Russian President Vladimir Putin says his military forces are prepared to deal with depleted uranium weapons being deployed to Ukraine by Britain.
In the second and third hours we continue our focus on International Women's History Month with a special segment on Audley Queen Mother Moore, a legendary activist and strategic thinker within the Pan-Africanist, Black Nationalist and Communist movements in the United States and globally.
Finally, we look back on the life, times and contributions of artist and media personality Hazel Scott.
