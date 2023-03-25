Uganda Satisfied with Defense Cooperation with Russia, Says President
Yoweri Museveni also emphasized that he was grateful for the Soviet Union’s assistance in Africa’s fight against colonialism
Uganda President Yoweri Museveni Anton Novoderzhkin/TASS
MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Uganda highly appreciates its cooperation with Russia in defense, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman.
"Today, we are very satisfied with our cooperation with the Russian Federation. We cooperate in the sphere of defense, and we buy high-quality weapons and technologies from Russia," the Ugandan leader said.
Museveni also emphasized that he was grateful for the Soviet Union’s assistance in Africa’s fight against colonialism.
