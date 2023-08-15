DPRK Farmers Move into New Houses in Different Provinces
Happy events of moving into new houses happened in rural villages in South Phyongan, Jagang, Kangwon and Ryanggang provinces.
Meetings for moving into new houses took place in relevant areas.
Present there were Party and power organs in the provinces, builders, officials of the units which contributed to the construction and agricultural workers who will live at the new houses.
At the meetings, licenses for the use of the houses were awarded amid the applause of the participants and speeches were made there.
Officials congratulated the owners of the houses, giving household goods to them and sharing joy with them.
