DPRK: With Audacious Offensive
In recent years, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has performed ceaseless miracles and innovations despite unprecedented ordeals and difficulties in history, achieving comprehensive development of socialist construction.
It can be seen through some facts: inauguration of Songhwa Street, the first entity of the project for building 50 000 flats in the capital city of Pyongyang; a terraced houses district built on the bank of the picturesque Pothong River; large-scale Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm; the city of Samjiyon, which turned into an ideal regional city; regional-industry factories in Kimhwa County, Kangwon Province; the Orangchon Power Station; the Taesongsan Ice Cream Factory; and rural dwelling houses newly built in different parts of the country.
Even in the face of severe public health crisis that can be called a great turmoil since the founding of the country, more than 5 000 farm machines were sent to South Hwanghae Province, and children were provided with new uniforms, shoes, bags and school things and nutritious foods including dairy produce.
All the changes and remarkable successes made on this land are the precious fruition of the thoroughgoing idea of offensive and wise leadership of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.
In February last year, when the construction of 10 000 flats in the Songhwa and Songsin area was being stepped up at the eastern gateway to the capital city in the final stage, Kim Jong Un attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of 10 000 flats in the Hwasong area and made a speech, encouraging the builders to perform new feats.
At the Eighth Meeting of the Political Bureau of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea held in May last year, when the country was faced with grave difficulties, he said that though the anti-epidemic situation was harsh at present, it cannot check our advance toward the comprehensive development of socialist construction and nothing should be missed in the planned economic work, stressing the need to flawlessly complete in time the projects our Party had aspired to do for the people, including the construction of 10 000 flats in the Hwasong area and the Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm.
As a result, major construction projects including those in the Hwasong and Ryonpho areas were pushed forward more vigorously even in the highest-level emergency anti-epidemic situation.
In his speech at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new street in the Sopho area of Pyongyang in February last, Kim Jong Un said that the large architectural group of this characteristic street will vividly illustrate the prestige of our country which is developing by leaps and bounds, and will clearly and proudly demonstrate to the world how dynamically our struggle for advance is developing in a more extensive and vigorous manner in the face of harshest ordeals and difficulties.
Under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, who is wisely leading the comprehensive development of Korean-style socialist construction while overcoming all the difficulties facing the revolution with audacious offensive, the Korean people are assured of victory, bringing about a leap forward and innovations in socialist construction.
Yang Ryon Hui
2023-08-06
