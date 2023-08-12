Facebook Removes RSF Pages from its Platforms
Hemetti speaks to his fighters at undisclosed location in Khartoum on July 28, 2023
August 11, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) confirmed on Friday that Facebook had shut down its main pages, pledging to reinstate its primary media outlets soon.
Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of Facebook, removed the official pages of RSF and its leader, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemetti, without providing a statement regarding its decision.
Facebook acknowledged to Middle East Eye that they had taken down RSF from their platforms due to a violation of their policy concerning Dangerous Organizations and Individuals.
The paramilitary force released a statement on the RSF Alternative Page on Facebook, accusing the military-led government of lodging complaints based on false reports that prompted Meta’s decision to delete its pages.
“We will continue to communicate with you through this alternative page until our main page is restored. We have already initiated communication with Meta, the owner of Facebook, to expedite the restoration process,” stated the RSF.
In Sudan, Facebook enjoys widespread popularity, whereas other social media platforms have a more restricted user base.
Following the outbreak of war in Sudan, the RSF took control of the official Radio and TV stations tasked with their protection.
They also assumed control over the Broadcasting and Television Corporation buildings in Omdurman, which manage the airwaves and frequencies used by private radio stations and television channels.
Recently, the government successfully resumed TV programs from a regional station outside Khartoum. Additionally, the official news agency is partially operating from outside the capital.
Hence, social media remains the sole means for belligerents, particularly the RSF, to disseminate their statements.
Arab TV channels with substantial resources continue to provide coverage of the ongoing war in Sudan.
(ST)
