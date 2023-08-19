Group Calls for Humanitarian Intervention as Clashes Devastate South Darfur
Maj Gen Yasir Fadlallah Commander of the 16th Division in Nyala, greets troops on Feb 14, 2023
August 18, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The Nyala Emergency Room Initiative has issued a fervent plea for immediate humanitarian intervention to rescue the imperilled inhabitants of the state. Additionally, the volunteer collective has implored the conflicting factions to promptly halt the bombardment and slaughter of civilians in Nyala.
The capital of South Darfur has become a theatre of violent confrontations and reciprocal shelling between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), resulting in numerous casualties among the civilian populace. The intensity of the clashes has compelled residents in multiple neighbourhoods to flee the relentless barrage of explosives.
In a statement released on Friday, the Nyala Emergency Room Initiative presented a sombre portrayal of the humanitarian crisis in Nyala, outlining the precipitous deterioration of essential services. They underscored that the capital is grappling with “catastrophic humanitarian conditions that have far surpassed any anticipations,” as the deadly conflict between the RSF and armed forces rages on.
The Emergency Room added that the clashes have inflicted significant civilian casualties, an untold number of injuries, and egregious humanitarian transgressions. Meanwhile, all state hospitals are incapacitated due to the overwhelming influx of wounded individuals and an acute shortage of medical supplies, emergency medications, and transportation for the injured to medical facilities.
The breakdown of communication infrastructure in the region has hindered the arrival of volunteers who could provide life-saving assistance and assess the extent of the casualties.
Displaced residents from the central southern neighbourhoods have sought refuge in the northern and western parts of the city, where they are grappling with dire shortages of shelter, water, and sustenance, as highlighted by the volunteer group.
Enumerating their urgent requirements, the collective comprising medical practitioners and aid workers pointed to the acute shortage of critical life-saving medical supplies such as gauze, intravenous solutions, medical tape, orthopaedic devices, painkillers, anaesthetics, and other essential medications. They also highlighted the pressing need for sustenance, potable water, tents, protective gear, as well as operational components for electrical generators in hospitals and ambulances.
While some pro-RSF social media outlets propagated rumours of the Sudanese army’s defeat in Nyala, several sources have refuted these claims. Arabiya TV broadcasted a video showing the commander of the 16th Division in Nyala, Maj. Gen. Yasir Fadlallah, inspecting his troops stationed at the front lines.
Washington Calls for Ceasefire
In response to the escalating conflict, the U.S. State Department has urgently appealed to both the Sudanese army and the RSF paramilitary forces to immediately cease hostilities, citing the mounting civilian casualties resulting from indiscriminate shelling conducted by both sides.
Matthew Miller, the Department Spokesperson, asserted, “Civilians should not pay the ultimate price for the warring parties’ unconscionable actions. Both sides must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including those regarding the protection of civilians.”
Miller further said that the conflicting parties must put an end to the bloodshed, stressing that no viable military solution exists for this conflict.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment