Iran, China Laud ‘Good Progress’ in Bilateral Relations
Sunday, 20 August 2023 7:20 PM
This combo picture shows Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (R) and China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The foreign ministers of Iran and China have underscored enhancement of interaction in line with the strategic 25-year partnership agreement between the two countries.
In a phone conversation on Sunday, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian of Iran exchanged views with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on international developments.
The two sides evaluated the bilateral relations of cooperation as “positive and progressing.”
The Iranian top diplomat said the landmark 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement was heading in the "right direction."
The Chinese foreign minister also provided a positive assessment of the ties between the two countries. Wang additionally shared China’s perspective on the forthcoming BRICS summit in South Africa.
Iran is among dozens of countries that seek membership in BRICS and has submitted a formal membership application. China has welcomed Iran’s application.
The top Chinese diplomat also said Iran is considered an important member of the Belt and Road Initiative.
The Chinese ambassador to Iran says the Tehran-Beijing partnership agreement will be beneficial to the livelihood of both nations.
Iran and China signed the 25-year agreement in March 2022 in defiance of unilateral sanctions against the two countries imposed by the United States.
The deal officially documents the Sino-Iranian Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that had been announced during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tehran in 2016.
It sets the outlines of cooperation in political, cultural, security, defense, regional, and international domains for the next 25 years.
No comments:
Post a Comment