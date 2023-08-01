JOINT COMMUNIQUE N°001 OF BURKINA FASO AND THE REPUBLIC OF MALI
As received by African Report files and transtlated:
The Transitional Governments of Burkina Faso and Mali learned through the press of the conclusions of the extraordinary summits of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union ( UEMOA) held on July 30, 2023 in Abuja on the political situation in Niger.
The Transitional Governments of Burkina Faso and Mali:
1. Express their fraternal solidarity and that of the peoples of Burkina Faso and Mali with the brotherly people of NIGER who have decided in full responsibility to take their destiny into their own hands and to assume before history the fullness of their sovereignty;
2. Denounce the persistence of these regional organizations in imposing sanctions aggravating the suffering of the populations and jeopardizing the spirit of Pan-Africanism; 3. Refuse to apply these illegal, illegitimate and inhuman sanctions against the people and authorities of Niger;
4. Warn that any military intervention against Niger would amount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali;
5. Warn that any military intervention against Niger would result in the withdrawal of Burkina Faso and Mali from ECOWAS, as well as the adoption of self-defense measures in support of the armed forces and the people of Niger;
6. Warn against the disastrous consequences of a military intervention in Niger which could destabilize the entire region as was the unilateral NATO intervention in Libya which was at the origin of the expansion of terrorism in the Sahel and West AFRICA. The Transitional Governments of Burkina Faso and Mali are deeply indignant and surprised by the imbalance observed between, on the one hand, the celerity and the adventurous attitude of certain political leaders in West Africa wishing to use force armed forces to restore constitutional order in a sovereign country, and on the other hand, the inaction, indifference and passive complicity of these organizations and political leaders in helping States and peoples who have been victims of terrorism for a decade and left to their fate.
In any case, the Transitional Governments of Burkina Faso and Mali invite the living forces to be ready and mobilized, in order to lend a hand to the people of Niger, in these dark hours of Pan-Africanism. May God bless Africa and Preserve the Africans!
Done in Ouagadougou and Bamako, July 31, 2023. For Burkina Faso, The Minister of Communication, Culture, Arts and Tourism, Government Spokesperson, Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel OUEDRAOGO Knight of the Order of Merit, Arts, letters and communication For Mali, The Minister of State, Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, Government Spokesperson, Colonel Abdoulaye MAIGA Knight of the National Order.
Translated by: AFRICAN REPORT FILES MEDIA TEAM.
