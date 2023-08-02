NLC, TUC to Suspend Protests After Meeting with Tinubu – Presidency
By Oluyemi Ogunseyin
02 August 2023 | 10:11 pm
Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have resolved to suspend further protests after holding a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Tinubu’s spokesperson, Dele Alake revealed this on Wednesday evening following a meeting which the president held with the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and that of TUC, Comrade Festus Usifo at the State House, Abuja.
“Consequent upon the fruitful and frank discussion with President Tinubu and their confidence in his ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all the issues put forward by the Labour Movement, the Labour Leaders resolved to stop further protest,” Alake said.
“They opted for further constructive engagement with the government to resolve all outstanding issues as they affect the working people and Nigerians in general.”
Alake said that President Tinubu gave his commitment to the Labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refineries will start production by December 2023.
That would be after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between NNPCL and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.
He further said that Tinubu assured the Labour leaders that he would continue to work for the best interest of Nigeria.
According to Alake, Tinubu also pleaded with the Labour leaders to join hands with him to birth a better and economically buoyant country.
Present at the meeting with the President alongside the Labour leaders were Alake and NNPCL Group Managing Director, Mr Mele Kyari.
Earlier on Wednesday, major cities in Nigeria were rocked by protests by the NLC and workers all over the country as a result of the fuel subsidy removal.
Protests were also held due to the delay in providing economic cushions to ameliorate the increase in prices of goods and services across the country.
