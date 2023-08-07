Russian Air Defenses Intercept Nine Storm Shadow Missiles in Ukraine Operation
Over the past three days, Russian forces have advanced 11 km along the frontline and over 3 km deep into the enemy’s defense in the Kupyansk area, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported
MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted nine Western-made Storm Shadow missiles, four rockets of the US-manufactured HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed 14 Ukrainian combat drones over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.
"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted nine Storm Shadow cruise missiles and four rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Kirillovka and Staromlynovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Pologi in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.
Ukraine’s military attempts attacks in four directions over past day
The Ukrainian military attempted attacks in four directions over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian armed formations continued unsuccessful attempts to advance in the Zaporozhye, Donetsk, south Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions," the spokesman said.
Russian forces improve tactical position in Kupyansk advance over past day
Russian forces improved their tactical position in their advance in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Kupyansk direction, assault teams of the western battlegroup improved their forward edge position during offensive operations in areas near the settlements of Olshana and Pershotravnevoye in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.
Over the past three days, Russian forces have advanced 11 km along the frontline and over 3 km deep into the enemy’s defense, the general reported.
"In areas near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, Novosyolovskoye and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, 12 counter-attacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 32nd and 67th mechanized brigades were successfully repelled," he added.
Russian forces eliminate 110 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day
Russian forces eliminated about 110 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"The enemy’s losses amounted to 110 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station," the spokesman said.
Russian combat aircraft and artillery inflicted damage on amassed Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Kotlyarovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, the general reported.
Russian forces repel Ukrainian attack in Krasny Liman area over past day
Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian army attack in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Krasny Liman direction, an attack by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd mechanized brigade was successfully repulsed by well-coordinated actions of units from the battlegroup Center, air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires in the area of the Serebryansky forestry. In addition, damage by combined firepower was inflicted on amassed enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Raigorodka, Petrovskoye, Ploshchanka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.
Over 65 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.
Russian forces repulse Ukrainian attack in Donetsk area over past day
Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian attack in the Donetsk area, destroying roughly 135 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup in close interaction with aircraft and artillery successfully repulsed an attack by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 81st air mobile brigade near the settlement of Belogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, damage was inflicted on amassed enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Bogdanovka, Vesyoloye, Kleshcheyevka, Maryinka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.
"The enemy’s losses amounted to 135 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles three motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Msta-B howitzer and a D-30 howitzer," the general reported.
Russian forces repel Ukrainian attack in south Donetsk area over past day
Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian army attack near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the south Donetsk direction, aircraft, artillery and units of the battlegroup East repelled an attack by enemy assault groups near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.
Also, Russian army aircraft delivered strikes against five amassments of manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 31st mechanized brigade near the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.
Russian forces eliminate over 225 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day
Russian forces eliminated over 225 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"The enemy’s total losses in that direction amounted to over 225 Ukrainian personnel, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer," the spokesman said.
Russian forces destroy 80 Ukrainian troops, howitzer in Zaporozhye area over past day
Russian forces destroyed roughly 80 Ukrainian troops, three armored vehicles and a howitzer in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"As many as 80 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.
In the Zaporozhye direction, three enemy attacks were successfully repelled by the skilled operations of units from the Russian battlegroup, air strikes and artillery fire near the settlements of Uspenovka and Rabotino. Near the settlement of Novosyolovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group was thwarted. Also, Russian forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Yablonevoye and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.
Russian forces destroy 20 Ukrainian troops, two howitzers in Kherson area over past day
Russian forces destroyed roughly 20 Ukrainian troops and two howitzers in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Kherson direction, as many as 20 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed," the spokesman said.
Russian forces wipe out ammo depots of three Ukrainian army brigades over past day
Russian forces destroyed ammunition depots of three Ukrainian army brigades over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"Three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 117th territorial defense, 14th and 43rd mechanized brigades were destroyed near the settlements of Seredina-Buda in the Sumy Region, Cherneshchina and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region. Near the settlement of Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a command post of the Ukrainian army’s 95th air assault brigade was eliminated," the spokesman said.
During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 107 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 126 areas, the general reported.
In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 458 Ukrainian warplanes, 245 combat helicopters, 5,548 unmanned aerial vehicles, 428 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,165 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,143 multiple rocket launchers, 5,787 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,116 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.
Battlegroup South aviation hit Ukrainian brigades by guided bombs — spokesman
"Two 155 mm self-propelled Krab artillery units of Polish make were destroyed by Lancet loitering munitions in Svyato-Pokrovskoe and Kirovo," Vadim Astafyev said
MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The aviation of the Battlegroup South hit a station of the 5th detached assault brigade and the concentration area of the 24th detached mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Battlegroup Spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS.
"The aviation of the Battlegroup South hit temporary stations of the 5th detached assault brigade near Dyleevka settlement and the manpower concentration area of the 24th detached mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army in Novgorodskoe by UMPK-500 and UMPK-250 guided munitions," Astafyev said.
"Two 155 mm self-propelled Krab artillery units of Polish make were destroyed by Lancet loitering munitions in Svyato-Pokrovskoe and Kirovo," he said.
Lancet kamikaze drones also wrecked a 122 mm Gvozdika howitzer and an infantry combat vehicle of the Ukrainian army in the vicinity of Kuzminovka and Andreevka settlements.
Powerful explosion heard in Kiev — media
According to the media outlet, the blast was heard in the city’s left-bank part
MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. A powerful explosion rocked Kiev on Monday evening, the Zerkalo Nedeli media outlet reported.
According to the media outlet, the blast was heard in the city’s left-bank part. An air raid warning was not issued.
No further details were given. No comments have come from the local authorities as of yet.
Ukrainian Armed Forces shell DPR with 100 shells over day
There were no reports of civilian casualties
DONETSK, August 8. /TASS/. On Monday, the Ukrainian military fired 100 different types of artillery ammunition into the settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic, according to the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes.
"In the direction of Donetsk the enemy launched 20 rounds of 155-mm artillery, 5 rounds with 152-mm artillery in the direction of Gorlovka, 3 rounds with 155mm artillery in the direction of Yasinovatsky, firing [a total of] 100 units of various ammunition," the report said.
There were no reports of civilian casualties. The districts of Gorlovka, Donetsk, Yasinovataya and Yasinovatsky came under fire.
It was reported earlier that the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Petrovsky district of Donetsk 11 times in two hours on Tuesday night, firing 42 shells of 155 mm caliber.
Russian troops hit targets in strikes on Ukraine’s airbases in Rovno, Khmelnitsky regions
Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov noted that the goal of the strike was achieved
MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces at night struck the Ukrainian air bases near Starokonstantinov in the Khmelnitsky region and Dubno in the Rovno region with precision weapons, hitting the designated targets, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing.
"Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike with long-range air and sea-based precision weapons on the air bases of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Starokonstantinov in the Khmelnitsky region and Dubno in the Rovno region. The goal of the strike was achieved. All designated targets were hit," he said.
The spokesman added that in the past day, the Russian Armed Forces have continued the special military operation, defeating and repelling attacks of Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Krasny Liman, Kupyansk and south Donetsk areas.
Ukrainian Armed Forces shell Donetsk 11 times in two hours
According to the statement, shelling took place from 00:00 to 02:00 Moscow time from the settlements of Kurakhovka and Maksimilianovka
MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Petrovsky district of Donetsk 11 times in two hours on Tuesday night, firing 42 shells of 155 mm caliber, according to the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes.
According to the statement, shelling took place from 00:00 to 02:00 Moscow time from the settlements of Kurakhovka and Maksimilianovka. All shells fell in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. A total of 42 shells are reported.
Also, at around 01:40 Moscow time, shelling of the Yasinovatsky district of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was reported from the direction of Orlovka. "Three shells of 155 mm caliber were fired," the report said.
