Sudan Confirms its Refusal of Perthes Participation in Security Council Meeting
Ali al-Sadiq speaks to the media after al-Burhan return from the UAE on March 13, 2022
August 10, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – August Ali al-Sadiq, the Sudanese Foreign Minister, confirmed that his government refused the participation of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy, Volker-Perthes, in the Security Council meeting on Sudan, emphasizing that this does not imply any blackmail.
Perthes did not attend a Security Council meeting in Sudan on Wednesday for the first time since his appointment as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative to Sudan.
In a statement after the meeting, the US Ambassador stated that the Sudanese government had threatened to terminate the UNTAMS if he participated.
“Sudan successfully excluded Volker Perthes from the Council session on Sudan, Sadiq told the official news agency SUNA on Thursday.
He emphasized that the Sudanese government had previously designated him as persona non grata, thereby revoking his status as a representative of the UN Secretary-General.
The minister highlighted that some countries have accused Sudan of blackmailing the United Nations. He countered that this is untrue, as Sudan itself was once a victim of blackmail by “certain superpowers” with permanent Security Council membership.
“These powers have exploited and continue to utilize the Security Council to undermine developing countries, pressuring them to align with neocolonialist agendas and ambitions”.
The minister urged the UN Secretary-General to appoint a new representative to succeed Perthes promptly. Given Sudan’s current circumstances, the UNTAMS mission cannot afford a vacancy.
The Security Council extended Perthes’s mandate until December.
(ST)
