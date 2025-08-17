45th SADC Summit Opens in Madagascar with Focus on Industrialization, Agriculture
ANTANANARIVO, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- The 45th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government opened in Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar, on Sunday, with regional leaders urging stronger industrial capacity and modernized agriculture to drive integration.
SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi noted that agriculture contributes 33 percent of the region's gross domestic product and provides income for 62 percent of its population, yet nearly 60 million people remain food insecure in 2024.
"This challenge highlights the urgency of transforming agriculture to ensure food security and stimulate growth," Magosi said, while emphasising the region's potential in renewable energies, particularly solar and wind power.
Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina, who assumed the rotating SADC chairmanship from Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, called the summit "historic," marking Madagascar's first time hosting since joining the bloc 20 years ago.
Pledging to "carry the torch with fervour and determination" for the entire regional community, Rajoelina stressed the need to accelerate industrialisation and expand intra-regional trade.
The Madagascan president also called for member states to show unity and boldness in defending their commercial interests globally. "I am committed to strengthening political and economic cohesion so that the SADC speaks with one voice, particularly when dealing with the major powers, in defending our commercial interests," he said.
Held under the theme "Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation, and Energy Transition for a Resilient SADC," the summit centres on accelerating regional integration through strengthening industrial capacity and regional value chains, modernizing agriculture, and promoting an inclusive energy transition.
