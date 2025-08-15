Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on 1+1 Discussion on the History and Current Affairs of the Republic of Benin
Please click on the following link to watch this interview in its entirety: (516) 1+1 E333 Youri speaks to Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African Newswire & Black Agenda Report on Benin - YouTube
The promotional language for this episode reads as follows:
Hello everyone. Welcome to another edition of 1+1, your place for inconvenient truth telling and myth busting. On the program we return to our all-things Africa edition our journey across the continent and looking at the history and current affairs of each nation. We now explore the West African country of Benin. And who better to teach us about this country or any African country then our returning champion the brilliant historian and journalist and anti-imperialist activist Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African News Wire and also a frequent contributor to Black Agenda Report who will be our guide on this trip to Benin’s history and current affairs.
And as always folk please donate and please donate generously if you can to 1+1, share all of our content past and present and help us overcome the far-right algorithms and help us overcome the monopoly Western corporate media and state media has in the social media world by sharing widely 1+1’s content and again donating to us.
No comments:
Post a Comment