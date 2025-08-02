African Women Unveil Pan-African Trade Network
July 31, 2025
ADDIS ABABA –A new pan-African women’s business network, CONWOBAA, has been launched to boost intra-African trade, uniting over 100 associations to empower women entrepreneurs and leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.
The Continental Network for Women’s Business Associations in Africa (CONWOBAA) was unveiled at the inaugural Global SME Ministerial Meeting held in Johannesburg last week.
The pioneering initiative brings together 102 women’s business associations from across six African regions: West Africa, North Africa, the Indian Ocean, Central Africa, East Africa, and Southern Africa. It was facilitated by the International Trade Centre (ITC) in partnership with the African Union Commission and supported under ITC’s SheTrades and One Trade Africa strategies, through the African Women in Business Pavilion (AWIP).
According to organizers, CONWOBAA will serve as a collaborative platform to empower women-led enterprises, promote inclusive trade, and expand access to regional and continental markets through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
“This network underpins ITC’s broader efforts through SheTrades and One Trade Africa to create real market access for women-led enterprises,” Deputy Executive Director of the International Trade CentreDorothy Tembosaid during the announcement of the Association’s leadership. “We are delighted to bring together women’s business associations from across Africa to advance intra- African trade.”
The Association also revealed its inaugural leadership team. DimakatsoMalwela, President of Women of Value South Africa (WOVSA), was elected as CONWOBAA’s first Chairperson. She will be deputized by FanjaRazakaboana, President of the Madagascar Women Entrepreneurs Association (GFEM).
In her acceptance remarks, Dimakatsoe mphasized that the network is uniquely positioned to address the pressing challenges facing women entrepreneurs on the continent. “Women entrepreneurs face a multitude of challenges, primarily revolving around access to funding and financial resources, gender bias and discrimination, work-life balance, and establishing strong support networks and confidence,” she said. “As the Association looks to the future, we will seize opportunities to advance policies that address these challenges.”
CONWOBAA is expected to play a key role in helping women entrepreneurs access cross-border trade opportunities and build sustainable businesses through AfCFTA.“This powerful network is led by women in leadership who are successfully running businesses and advocating for the growth of women-led enterprises across Africa,” Dorothy added. “We look forward to the continued growth of this network and the opportunities it will create.”
BY STAFF REPORTER
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 31 JULY 2025
