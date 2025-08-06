Demonstrations Target United States Role in Gaza Genocide
White House and Congress continues to finance, arm and cover-up the systematic destruction of the Palestinian people
By Abayomi Azikiwe
Editor, Pan-African News Wire
Wednesday August 6, 2025
Geostrategic Analysis
Since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2023, the Gaza Health Ministry says that more than 60,000 people have been killed in the Strip.
In addition, 145,000 others have been injured as none of the 2.3 million people living in Gaza are safe from the daily bombings and shooting by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).
If these daily atrocities involving rapid gunfire massacres, artillery launches and aerial strikes were not enough to continue the terrorism against the Palestinians, the blocking of medicines, food, tents and water can only be interpreted by those inside and outside of Gaza as another method of fostering genocide against the people. Prior to the intensification of the IDF blockade against Gaza, there were 600 trucks carrying humanitarian assistance into the territory every day.
Over the last five months, the Occupation regime with the full backing of the administration of United States President Donald Trump has denied the Palestinians in Gaza access to the United Nations and other aid agencies for Gaza to carry out their work. For several months, reports from various UN and humanitarian organizations have sounded the alarm saying that famine was on the horizon in Gaza.
An August 5 report published by the United Nations said of the current situation in Gaza:
“Our correspondent witnessed the arrival of thousands of Palestinians returning from a journey in search of food supplies. Thousands of emaciated bodies – men, women, and children – were caught in a scene that has become a daily occurrence. Everyone is running in search of the few aid trucks that reach northern Gaza. The United Nations has the capacity and resources necessary to distribute aid in a safe, dignified manner to all those in need in the Gaza Strip. The organization continues to call for the lifting of restrictions imposed by the Israeli authorities on the entry and distribution of aid into Gaza.” (https://news.un.org/en/story/2025/08/1165575)
Since there was already an efficient system of humanitarian distribution in Gaza, there was no need for the White House and its surrogates in Tel Aviv to block food, medicines and other supplies from entering the area other than to displace, sicken and kill more Palestinians. There has been no effective response to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rulings of 2024 in response to the lawsuit filed by the Republic of South Africa charging the Israeli regime with violating the Genocide Convention of 1948.
The U.S. dismissed the lawsuit as lacking merit while continuing to provide weapons, intelligence assistance, financing and diplomatic cover for the genocide even under the previous administration of President Joe Biden. Both administrations have voted against resolutions condemning Tel Aviv while mischaracterizing the plight of the Palestinians to further justify the killings and displacement.
In the same above-quoted UN report, it includes personal accounts of displaced persons noting:
“The danger lies not only in the crowding and chaos, but also in the death that lurks around everyone. Fayza al-Turmisi, a displaced person from Shuja’iyya, described the horrific scene along Rashid Street in northern Gaza. ‘They fire shells and bullets at us here. We are forced to lie on the ground. I hide among more than 200 men, and bullets fly over my head. If you raise your head, you get hit. If you stay on the ground, bullets fall around you.’ Mohammed Mudeiris, aged seven, said he lost his father in an airstrike just the day before. He doesn’t have the luxury of grieving for his father as he is now the sole breadwinner for his siblings. Walking through the dense crowds, he extends his small hand, begging for a handful of flour to take back to his siblings. ‘I am the eldest of my siblings,’ he said. ‘My father was killed in an airstrike yesterday. I am trying to ask someone to give me a plate of flour or a meal from the aid that arrived today.’”
The purportedly humanitarian aid drops now being conducted by Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Egypt are inadequate and pose serious threats to the well-being and life of the Palestinians living in Gaza. The UN has criticized these undertakings as being dangerous and ineffective.
Demonstrations Continue Against Genocide
Over the last 22 months there has been the largest outpouring of solidarity with the Palestinians in history. In the U.S., mass demonstrations, encampments, petitions and electoral campaigns have illustrated the growing support for the liberation of Palestine.
In Detroit on August 2, for the second Saturday in a row, approximately 200 people rallied and marched in the Eastern Market District where thousands of consumers gather to purchase food and other goods. The demonstrations exemplified the contradictions in the U.S. where the tax dollars of working people are utilized to impose hunger, starvation and mass murder on millions in the Gaza Strip.
To highlight the situation of the Palestinians, the marchers banged empty pots with spoons illustrating the abundance which exists among some in the U.S. contrasted by starvation in Gaza at the aegis of the rich. It is the ruling class in the U.S. which prevents any change in policy towards the State of Israel and the Palestinians suffering from national oppression and settler-colonialism. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1EgA8f47tk)
The manifestations at the Eastern Market were called by a coalition of several organizations including the Coalition Against Genocide, Engineers Against Apartheid, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), among others. The Detroit Metropolitan area has the largest concentration of people of Arab and West Asian descent in the U.S., and as a result is a center for Palestine solidarity.
On August 4 outside the offices of U.S. Senator Elisa Slotkin (Democrat), another demonstration was held to demand that she takes a position against the genocide in Gaza. Slotkin did not attend the Senate for the July 30 vote on a resolution to bar a shipment of arms to the State of Israel due to the starvation of people in Gaza. The measure was sponsored by Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NnSdl45W2M)
According to an article in The Hill as it relates to the July 30 events and the absence of the Michigan Senator during such a crucial vote on an active genocidal crisis and her spin on the situation in Gaza said:
“’Should similar votes on offensive weapons come up in the future, I will take them on a case-by-case basis, with the hope of important humanitarian course corrections,’ she wrote in a lengthy statement on social platform X. ‘While the leaders of Hamas deserve what they’re getting in response to October 7, and Israel — like any other country in the world — has the right to defend itself, that doesn’t include letting children go hungry.’ The resolutions, sponsored by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), would have blocked more than $675 million in weapons sales to Israel and barred another transfer of tens of thousands of assault rifles. They were resoundingly defeated in the Senate, although a record number of Democrats — more than half the caucus — voted in favor.” (https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/5432463-slotkin-says-she-would-have-voted-to-block-arms-sales-to-israel/)
Despite this supposed concern for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the cause given by Tel Aviv and Washington for the imposed starvations and deaths is their desire to wipe out the resistance movements in Palestine. Yet, it is the resistance movements which grew up in response to the horrendous conditions under which the Palestinians live.
Moreover, it is within the purview of the oppressed under international law which guarantees them the right to organize, mobilize and resist unjust systems of domination and exploitation. The Palestinians, just like the African masses under colonialism, gained the support and solidarity of peoples throughout the world. This is one of the main reasons why some of the strongest allegiance to the Palestinian cause has emerged from the Republic of South Africa, whose African National Congress ANC) party worked with the Palestinian resistance organizations prior to their victory over apartheid in 1994.
President Nelson Mandela, the late leader of the ANC and first President of a democratic South Africa is often paraphrased as saying that the liberation of his country will remain incomplete until Palestine is free. This axiom has been adopted by billions around the world.
