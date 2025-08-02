Dozens Martyred Amid Israeli Attacks on Gaza, Including Aid Seekers
By Al Mayadeen English
2 Aug 2025 11:33
"Israel" continues its deadly assaults on Gaza, killing aid seekers, women, and displaced civilians amid a worsening humanitarian crisis and ongoing siege.
At dawn, at least 12 Palestinians were martyred while waiting for humanitarian aid at the Netzarim axis, as Israeli forces opened fire and shelled multiple locations across the Gaza Strip. Among the victims were three women, highlighting the persistent targeting of civilians during aid distributions.
In al-Zawaida, central Gaza, a Palestinian man, his wife, and their three children were martyred following an Israeli airstrike that destroyed their home. The attack is part of a broader campaign by "Israel" that continues to strike residential areas across the besieged territory.
Also, three Palestinians were martyred and others wounded when an Israeli drone dropped an explosive on tents sheltering displaced persons near the industrial junction north of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. In a separate attack northwest of the city, two women were killed when Israeli forces shelled a tent housing displaced Palestinians.
The attacks are part of what human rights groups describe as the systematic and ongoing massacre in the Gaza Strip. "Israel" continues to target civilians, including displaced families and aid seekers, in direct violation of international humanitarian law.
The comprehensive siege on Gaza has further intensified the humanitarian crisis. With limited access to food, medicine, and clean water, fatalities from hunger and malnutrition are rising daily. Entire communities are being left to suffer under a deliberate policy of starvation and displacement.
Dozens of Palestinians killed in Gaza as IOF resume onslaught
As the brutal Israeli onslaught continues with no restraint, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in the Gaza Strip reported at dawn Saturday that 71 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli fire, including 38 aid seekers.
In central Gaza, one person was martyred and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Yarmouk area of the al-Daraj neighborhood. Additionally, two martyrs, killed while waiting for aid at a distribution site in the Netzarim corridor, were brought to al-Shifa Hospital.
Another martyr's body was recovered from under the rubble of a destroyed home in the al-Atatra area, west of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.
In this context, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights stated that 1,373 Palestinians have been martyred while waiting for aid in Gaza since late May, noting that 859 of them were killed in the vicinity of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites, and 514 along food convoy routes.
On Friday alone, 11 more Palestinians were killed, including two near a GHF distribution point, according to Gaza’s civil defense agency. The killings follow a well-documented pattern of Israeli soldiers firing on civilians congregating around GHF trucks and aid convoys.
Only 73 aid trucks entered Gaza on Friday
In a report released by the Gaza Government Media Office on Saturday, it was stated that only 73 humanitarian aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip, most of which were looted due to the security chaos systematically and deliberately engineered by the Israeli occupation as part of its so-called policy of "engineering chaos and starvation."
The statement reads, "We stress that the actual daily needs of the Gaza Strip require no less than 600 trucks of aid and fuel to meet the minimum standards for health, service, and food sectors, especially amid the complete collapse of infrastructure caused by the ongoing genocide."
Additionally, the statement expresses strong condemnation against the "continued crime of starvation, the closure of crossings, and the prevention of humanitarian aid from entering. We hold the Israeli occupation and the state complicit in this genocide fully responsible for the worsening humanitarian catastrophe. We call for the immediate opening of all crossings and the urgent entry of adequate food supplies and infant formula."
Also on Friday, the Gaza Tribal Gathering confirmed that the humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip "has not benefited any of the residents" and has been "stolen by the enemy."
In a press conference, tribal representatives rejected on Friday any cooperation with Israeli-US aid distribution centers, stating, “They provide us with aid soaked in blood, and we refuse to deal with them.”
The tribes appealed to the international community and the US envoy to witness firsthand the tragic conditions in Gaza. “Nearly 90 Palestinians are martyred every day. Will this satisfy the free world?” the gathering asked.
