Ethiopian Premier Mobilizes Nation for Massive Tree-planting Move
July 31, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has issued a nationwide call for collective action as Ethiopia embarks on one of its most ambitious environmental efforts to date planting 700 million trees in just 12 hours.
Taking to his official social media platforms, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Ethiopia’s steadfast commitment to environmental restoration through the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI), which he launched in 2019.
“Starting today at 6 A.M., Ethiopia will once again rise to the challenge of building a greener, more resilient future. As part of our GLI, we aim to plant 700 million seedlings in a single day,” the Premier announced.
He underscored that this year’s campaign goes beyond achieving a numeric target. “This is more than just tree planting. It is a call to action for every citizen ,young and old, urban and rural to join hands in restoring our environment, protecting water sources, improving livelihoods, and securing a sustainable future for generations to come.”
The Prime Minister emphasized that the effort reflects the unity, strength, and resolve of the Ethiopian people. “Together, we can grow not only trees but also a stronger, greener Ethiopia.”
Since its launch, the GLI has positioned Ethiopia as a continental and global leader in reforestation and climate resilience. Over the past six planting seasons, more than 40 billion seedlings have been planted across the country.
Last year alone, Ethiopia planted over 615.7 million seedlings in a single day, surpassing its initial target of 600 million and setting a new benchmark for global mass tree-planting efforts.
The 2025 campaign is expected to further enhance the country’s reforestation drive and inspire similar movements across Africa and beyond.
BY ESSEYE MENGISTE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 31 JULY 2025
No comments:
Post a Comment